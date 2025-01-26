RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,012 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 67,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 166,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 174,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

