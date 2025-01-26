RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 248,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after buying an additional 187,392 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 401,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

