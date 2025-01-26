RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 486 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after purchasing an additional 76,917 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 840,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after purchasing an additional 84,236 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 678,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,502,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10,090.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after purchasing an additional 593,144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.80 and a 1 year high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

