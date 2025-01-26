Running Oak Capital LLC Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

