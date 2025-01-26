Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RSI opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -696.15 and a beta of 1.88. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $15.98.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
