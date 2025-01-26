Sachetta LLC Trims Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sachetta LLC lowered its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,611,000 after buying an additional 599,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 743.1% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 843,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743,075 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRSP opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

