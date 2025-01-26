Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cormark cut Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Savaria alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Savaria

Savaria Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$20.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$15.52 and a 12-month high of C$23.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Savaria will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 19,545 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$448,753.20. Insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.