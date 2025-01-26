Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 294.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.07 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

