Scotiabank Reiterates “Sector Underperform” Rating for CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

Shares of CF opened at $88.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,386,000 after buying an additional 549,569 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 7,617.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,440,000 after acquiring an additional 431,910 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after purchasing an additional 300,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $17,437,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

