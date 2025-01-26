Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 96,580.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,668 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,484 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,475 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 60.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares in the company, valued at $63,947,726.41. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $5,106,149. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

