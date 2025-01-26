Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 739 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on V
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $330.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $331.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.95 and a 200-day moving average of $290.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.