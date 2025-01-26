Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vertiv by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after buying an additional 45,525 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 79,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vertiv by 688.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 255,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 222,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VRT opened at $146.03 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

