Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 659.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in DaVita by 731.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 123,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 108,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DaVita by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $9,615,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of DaVita by 27.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,395,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average of $153.91. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $170.80.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays increased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

