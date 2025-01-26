Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $61.74 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

