Seneca House Advisors Sells 719 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $414.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $411.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.16.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

