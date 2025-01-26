Seros Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $610.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.74. The company has a market capitalization of $527.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $485.19 and a 12 month high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

