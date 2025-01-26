Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,347 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,617,796,000 after acquiring an additional 507,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,972,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,430,000 after acquiring an additional 55,637 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Shell by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,282,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,405,000 after purchasing an additional 422,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Shell by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after purchasing an additional 866,954 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $72.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

