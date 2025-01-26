Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 47,137 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $30,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,321,000 after buying an additional 398,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26,088.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 322,192 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 318.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 787.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 186,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after purchasing an additional 165,607 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.89.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $259.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.