Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $773,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in RTX were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $125.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $128.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

