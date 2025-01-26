Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746,852 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807,662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 723.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,642 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 109.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,531,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,336 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.00 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.