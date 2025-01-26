Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $115.26 Million

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $115.26 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonic (prev. FTM) token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sonic (prev. FTM) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104,554.12 or 0.99825037 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,990.39 or 0.99286805 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Token Profile

Sonic (prev. FTM) was first traded on November 30th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,000,000 tokens. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official website is www.soniclabs.com.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a current supply of 3,175,000,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic (prev. FTM) is 0.5463316 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $125,121,028.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonic (prev. FTM) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sonic (prev. FTM) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonic (prev. FTM) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.