Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 2,456 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 91,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,059 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.68 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

