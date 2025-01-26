Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $194.48 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $210.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average of $186.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

