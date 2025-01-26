Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5,433.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $272.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.81 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.15. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

