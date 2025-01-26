Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $939.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $951.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $903.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $675.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,008.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

