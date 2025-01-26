Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Trading Up 7.3% – Should You Buy?

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 85,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 167,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SOWG. Roth Capital downgraded Sow Good from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOWG. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Sow Good by 181.2% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 251,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sow Good by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 243,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 73,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sow Good in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.
Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.
