Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Trading Up 7.3% – Should You Buy?

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 85,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 167,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOWG. Roth Capital downgraded Sow Good from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOWG. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Sow Good by 181.2% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 251,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sow Good by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 243,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 73,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sow Good in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

