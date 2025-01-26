SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stock Position Increased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after purchasing an additional 283,463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,678,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% during the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after buying an additional 777,222 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 548,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,573,000 after buying an additional 62,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

