SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is KFG Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 155,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 191,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.