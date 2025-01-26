SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $597.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $495.53 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $590.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.86.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

