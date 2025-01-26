Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.81. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPR. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

