St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys 129 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Chevron by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

