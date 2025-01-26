Stablepoint Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 104.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 676,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 345,684 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $3,529,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

