STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after buying an additional 529,308 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in STERIS by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $216.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $197.82 and a 52 week high of $248.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

