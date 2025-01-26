Stewardship Advisors LLC Cuts Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,675,000.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QINT opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

