Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 561.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 159,987 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 186.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 112,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,521,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,155,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.19 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $49.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

