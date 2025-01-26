Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

