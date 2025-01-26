Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases 13,655 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7,888.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.44 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

