Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases 2,025 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period.

VWOB opened at $63.96 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

