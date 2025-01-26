Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases 39,643 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 381.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

