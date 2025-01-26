Stewardship Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stewardship Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

NYSE:PNC opened at $199.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $235,359.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,997,608.50. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,777,926 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

