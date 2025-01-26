Stifel Nicolaus Raises Everus (NYSE:ECG) Price Target to $85.00

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

ECG has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Everus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE ECG opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64. Everus has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $760.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth $31,611,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter worth about $4,359,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,644,000.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

