Stran & Company, Inc. Restates Financial Results for 2022 and 2023On January 22, 2025, Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) announced the completion of the restated financial results for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The company, a prominent outsour

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Stran & Company, Inc.’s 8K filing here.
Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.
