Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 428,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 387,029 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.21.

SSYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $703.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stratasys by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Stratasys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,050,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 0.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 647,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

