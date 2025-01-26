Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JIRE opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

