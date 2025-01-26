Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $22.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $22,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

