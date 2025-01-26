Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after acquiring an additional 335,993 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,497,000 after purchasing an additional 267,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,526 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Down 1.0 %

SNPS stock opened at $546.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $518.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.