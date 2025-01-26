Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after acquiring an additional 335,993 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,497,000 after purchasing an additional 267,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,526 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Synopsys Trading Down 1.0 %
SNPS stock opened at $546.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $518.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
