Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $221.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

