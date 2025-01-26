Team Hewins LLC Makes New $817,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,827 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,967,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3,374.3% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 531,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,715,000 after purchasing an additional 443,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,103,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,339,000 after buying an additional 391,488 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

