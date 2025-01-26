Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.1% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $468,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

