Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.4% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 40.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 140,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,734,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 57,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.84.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $406.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

